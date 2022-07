The Russian military have turned into the defensive in the Sloviyansk and Kharkiv directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Sloviyansk direction, the occupiers are already defending. They fired using tanks, mortars, cannon, and MLRSes at the areas of the settlements of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Krasnopillia, Sukha Kamiyanka, Virnopillia, and Mayaky. The enemy repeatedly and unsuccessfully tried to conduct assault operations near Mazanivka. They were rebuffed and thus retreated. The enemy is using electronic warfare systems," the ministry said.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is defending previously occupied positions, shelling from artillery the areas of the settlements of Ruska Lozova, Pobieda, Verkhnii Saltiv, Zamulivka, Volobuyivka, Milove, Protopopivka, Pytomnyk, Prudianka, and Nortsivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU repulsed the offensive in three directions, the invaders are trying to gain a foothold in Lysychansk.

Servicemen of the AFU repelled attempts by Russian troops to advance north of Kharkiv and in the direction of Sloviyansk, Donetsk region. In addition, the Ukrainian military forced the invaders to leave the village in Kherson region.