The Russian occupation forces attempted an offensive north of Kharkiv, but were stopped by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The attempt of hostile assault actions in the direction of Kochubeivka - Dementiivka was immediately suppressed by Ukrainian soldiers," it was reported.

It is reported that the invaders launched a missile attack on Kharkiv, and also carried out air strikes on the settlements of Prudianka and Odnorobivka.

In addition, during the day, the enemy fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk, Dementiivka, Ivanivka, Rubizhne, Yavirske, Petrivka, Ruski Tyshky, and Kutuzivka. It also conducted Orlan-10 UAV air reconnaissance near Prudyanka and Ruska Lozova.

We will remind, on Tuesday, June 28, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupation forces do not abandon attempts to regain previously lost positions north and northeast of Kharkiv, so they continue assault actions in this direction.

At the same time, according to the command, on Monday, June 27, the invaders failed the offensive in the direction of Dementiivka, which is located 30 kilometers north of Kharkiv.