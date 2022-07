Russians unsuccessfully trying to storm Lysychansk, focused on regrouping near Sloviyansk – ISW

The Russian invaders continue to advance in the settlements to the south and southwest of Lysychansk, Luhansk region, but they are failing. This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Thus, it is reported that the Russians continue to storm the Lysychansk refinery and have secured positions in the northwestern and southeast parts of the plant.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Russian troops had seized the Lysychansk gelatine plant, but Ukrainian officials denied this statement - the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack of the Russians on the plant.

Russian troops attacked Topolivka, the northern part of Vovchoyarivka and Maloriazantseve, and also blocked Ukrainian communications along the Topolivka – Lysychansk Highway.

It is noted that the Russians fired artillery and launched airstrikes on the T1302 Bakhmut – Lysychansk Highway, but as of July 1, they did not completely block the road.

In addition, according to the Institute, the invaders focused on regrouping and improving tactical positions north of Sloviyansk.

The Russian authorities continue to try to expand the reserve of recruits who can fight in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on July 1, the General Staff of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian military had successfully repulsed the Russian offensive in the direction of Loskutivka – Lysychansk gelatine plant.

And on June 30, the Ukrainian command announced that the occupying troops had achieved partial success in the area of ​​the Lysychansk oil refinery (refinery).