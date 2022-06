The troops of the Russian Federation have reduced the intensity of hostilities in four directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the enemy fired at the Ukrainian troops from artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Pesky, Avdiyivka, Uspenivka, Vuhledar, Novosilka, and Orekhov.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy continues to equip the occupied lines with engineering equipment and replenish supplies.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the invaders increased the number of shelling of the positions of the AFU.

They also fired mortars and cannon artillery at the settlements of Shevchenkove, Trudoliubivka, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, and Shyroke.

The enemy launched air strikes with Mi-24 helicopters in the areas of Novohryhorivka and Oleksandrivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU defeated Russian troops in two directions in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the enemy retreated.

The Russian military stepped up shelling of Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the AFU.

The AFU repelled 13 enemy attacks in Donbas on Wednesday and shot down seven drones.