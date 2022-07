Ukrainian defenders have destroyed two enemy ammunition depots near Chornobayivka and Snihurivka.

That follows from the South Operational Command.

"2 ammunition depots were destroyed near Chornobayivka and Snihurivka. And near Ivanivka, 4 captured infantry fighting vehicles were captured as a bonus to the liberated territories," the report says.

The representative of the headquarters of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, also commented on the explosions in Chornobayivka.

"By the way, Chornobayivka happened again. What's the score? Thanks to the AFU for another destroyed enemy ammunition depot," Bratchuk wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Forbes, the Russian army lost USD 915 million worth of military equipment due to the actions of the AFU on Zmiinyi Island and in the surrounding waters. The most expensive loss for the occupying army of the Russian Federation was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet - the missile cruiser Moskva. Its cost is estimated at USD 750 million.

In addition, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian invaders have lost about 35,870 soldiers, 120 of them in the last 24 hours.