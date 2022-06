The military commissariats of Belarus are checking the possibilities of mobilization in some regions.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published on Facebook.

"As part of the exercises, the military commissariats of the republic of belarus are inspecting the assigned composition and the possibility of mobilization in certain regions,” the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lviv region is preparing for a possible invasion of Belarusian troops and is carrying out the necessary defensive measures.

On June 28, the ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, General Serhii Kryvonos, said that there is a great threat of reusing the territory of Belarus to attack Ukraine.

On June 27, the General Staff announced that it was expected air and missile strikes from the territory of Belarus to continue.

Also on June 27, the Ministry of Interior Affairs assessed the chances of an attack by Belarus on Ukraine.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of June 24, Belarus is increasing fortifications on the border with Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.