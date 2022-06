The Russian occupation forces in the Lysychansk direction continue to carry out offensive and assault actions against units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The enemy managed to achieve partial success in the area of ​ ​ the Lysychansk oil refinery.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that Russian troops are conducting assault operations in the area of ​ ​ the Lysychansk oil refinery. The enemy managed to achieve some success and now holds the northwestern and southeastern parts of the enterprise.

In addition, the invaders' troops conducted assault operations in the area of ​ ​ the northeastern part of the refinery, the village of Topolivka and the northern part of the settlements of Vovchoiarivka and Maloriazantseve.

It is reported that the enemy has partial success, keeps under fire control a section of the Topolivka - Lysychansk road.

At the same time, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to stop the enemy's offensive in the direction of the village of Loskutivka and the Lysychansk gelatin plant. The Russians were forced to withdraw.

It is also reported that Russian troops continue massive artillery shelling of the positions of Ukrainian soldiers in the area of ​ ​ the city of Lysychansk.

We will remind, a day earlier, on June 29, the General Staff announced that in the Lysychansk direction, Russian troops were trying to seize a section of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to cut off the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And on Tuesday, June 28, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the troops of the invaders had launched an assault on the Lysychansk oil refinery.