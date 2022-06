Near Kharkiv, Russian troops fired from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Pytomnyk, Ukrayinka, Pobeda, Dementiyivka, Prudianka, and Rubizhne.

This was reported in the daily summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polisskyi directions, units of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue to be in the border areas of the Brest and Gomel regions.

No changes in the Siversk direction.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to defend positions. It carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, cannon and rocket artillery in the districts of Kharkiv, the settlements of Pytomnyk, Ukrayinka, Pobeda, Dementiyivka, Prudianka, Korobochkyne, and Rubizhne.

The defenders suppressed an assault attempt in the area of the settlement of Dementiyivka. The invaders have withdrawn their forces. Airstrikes were carried out near Prudianka and Verkhnii Saltiv.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is regrouping and defending. He carried out shelling from artillery of various calibers in the areas of Mazanivka, Dubrovne, and Krasnopillia.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to block Lysychansk and take control of the section of the Lysychansk – Bakhmut Highway. It also fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Lysychansk, Verkhniokamiyanka, and Siversk. It conducted an airstrike near Vovchoyarivka. It is conducting an offensive near Verkhniokamiyanka and an assault in the area of ​​​​the Lysychansk oil refinery, hostilities continue.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities, they fired at our positions from artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, shelling was recorded near Berestove, Pokrovske, and Zvanivka and an airstrike in the Pokrovske area. The Ukrainian soldiers stopped the offensive and inflicted significant losses on the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Klynove and Novoluhanske, and also repulsed the assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirsk TPP. In both cases, the enemy retreated.

In the Avdiyivka, Kurakhove, Novopavlovsk, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy shelled the areas of Vodiane, Avdiyivka, Mariyinka, Vuhledar, Poltavka, Novoukrayinka, Novosilky, and Orikhiv. It also conducted airstrikes on our positions near Avdiyivka and Shcherbaky. It tried to conduct assault operations in the Pavlivka area, but had no success, and retreated.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy continues to systematically shell civilian and military infrastructure and regroup troops. It inflicted rocket and airstrikes in the areas of Kniazhivka, Potiomkyne, and Bereznehuvate, and conducted aerial reconnaissance. The threat of missile strikes against the region's critical infrastructure continues to persist.

Two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea.

As earlier reported, the Russian occupation troops continue their attempts to establish control over sections of the Lysychansk - Bakhmut Highway in order to block the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defending Lysychansk, Luhansk region, and the settlements surrounding the city.