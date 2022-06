Troops of the Russian Federation are regrouping troops in the south of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“In the South Buh direction, the enemy continues to systematically shell civilian and military infrastructure and is regrouping troops,” the General Staff said.

The enemy launched missile and air strikes in the districts of Kniazivka, Potiomkyne and Bereznehuvate.

They also conducted aerial reconnaissance.

The threat of missile strikes on the region's critical infrastructure continues.

In readiness for the use of missile weapons in the Black Sea are two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units successfully continue to carry out combat missions - they hit enemy clusters and ammunition depots.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders deployed an additional missile battery in the south.

In the south of Ukraine, the military of the Russian Federation is trying to keep the occupied lines.

The enemy is strengthening its forward positions by building long-term firing points in the south of Ukraine.