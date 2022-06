British Intelligence Names Key Factor That Will Determine Result Of Campaign In Donbas

The ability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct delaying battles, followed by withdrawing troops in good order before they are encircled, will continue to be a key factor in the outcome of the campaign in the Donbas.

This is stated in the latest intelligence update of the British Defence Intelligence under the British Ministry of Defense.

The department notes that Ukrainian troops continue to hold positions in the city of Lysychansk.

"Russian troops continue to pursue an approach of creeping envelopment from the Popasna direction, removing the need to force a major new crossing of the Siverskyi Donets River in this sector. Current ground combat is likely focused around the Lysychansk oil refinery, 10 km south-west of the city centre,” the update says.

At the operational level, Russian forces, according to British intelligence, continue to make limited progress, trying to encircle Ukrainian defenders in the north of Donetsk region, advancing from Izium.

"It is highly likely that Ukrainian forces’ ability to continue fighting delaying battles, and then withdraw troops in good order before they are encircled, will continue to be a key factor in the outcome of the campaign," the intelligence said.

Recall that the Russian occupation forces continue attempts to establish control over sections of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to block units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defending Lysychansk in Luhansk region and the settlements surrounding the city.