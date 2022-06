British intelligence believes that the Russian Federation will continue the practice of launching missile strikes on targets in Ukraine in order to prevent the supply of Ukrainian military at the front. And due to the lack of precision weapons and an error in guidance, this will be accompanied by casualties among the civilian population.

This is stated in the latest intelligence update of the British Ministry of Defense.

It is reported that Russian troops continue to gradually advance in their efforts to surround Lysychansk. Since June 25, 2022, Russian troops have advanced another 2 km near the Lysychansk oil refinery, south of the town.

"There is a realistic possibility that a missile strike on the Kremenchug shopping centre on 27 June 2022 was intended to hit a nearby infrastructure target,” it was said.

Intelligence recalls that the inaccuracy of Russian strikes at a great distance has previously led to mass casualties among the civilian population, including at the Kramatorsk railway station on April 9, 2022.

"Russian planners highly likely remain willing to accept a high level of collateral damage when they perceive military necessity in striking a target,” the British intelligence said.

"Russia's shortage of more modern precision strike weapons and the professional shortcomings of their targeting planners will highly likely result in further civilian casualties," the update said.

Recall that on Saturday, June 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 45 missiles fired in one morning confirm the need to supply Ukraine with modern air defense systems.

The missiles hit the building of the shopping and entertainment center, where at the time of the strike there were about a thousand civilians. After hitting the mall, a fire began. 20 people were killed, 59 were wounded.

In total, last Saturday and Sunday, the Russian occupation forces fired 60 to 80 long-range ballistic and cruise missiles from aircraft, ground complexes and ships across Ukraine. The total cost of these missiles is about USD 200 million.