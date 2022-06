Not a single defender of Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, died when leaving the city.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, it is reported that in Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian troops inflicted significant losses on the invaders in equipment and personnel.

"The Ukrainian military completed the task in Sievierodonetsk by 200%, inflicted significant losses on the Russians in personnel and equipment. At the same time, during the departure from the city, not a single fighter was lost, so everything was competently organized," he said.

In addition, Haidai noted that the Russian invaders are trying to break into Lysychansk from different sides, while they are randomly shelling the city.

"The roads after the shelling are covered with shrapnel on which cars cut wheels. It so happened that the head of the city military administration, having reached some object, returning along the same street, was forced to change the rubber, because the street was already covered with fragments of mines," he explained.

At the same time, according to the head of the regional military administration, humanitarian supplies are being brought in, the city has supplies of food, water treatment and medicines.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the occupation by Russian troops of the administrative center of Luhansk region - Sievierodonetsk.

On June 24, Haidai reported that the invaders were destroying roads and bridges leading to Lysychansk in Luhansk region from helicopters, trucks could no longer enter the city.