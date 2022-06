Russian troops are conducting offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv - this indicates that the Kremlin has ambitions for territories other than Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In particular, military experts note the fact is that these ambitions of Moscow will continue to pull back manpower and equipment, potentially at the cost of offensive force in more important directions of advancement.

Also, Russian troops continued offensive operations on Sloviansk.

It is noted that the Russians continued offensive actions towards Lysychansk, and achieved minor success east of Bakhmut.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped the advance of the invaders near Kharkiv and repulsed the attack on the Vuhlehirsk TPP.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupation forces continue to try to establish control over sections of the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway in order to block units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) defending Lysychansk in Luhansk region and the settlements surrounding the city.