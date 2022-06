AFU Repulse Another Assault On Southern Outskirts Of Lysychansk, Battles Underway Near Vovchoiarivka - AFU

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to stop the forces of the Russian occupation forces, which attempted an offensive on the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, Luhansk region.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Ukrainian defenders successfully repulsed the assault near the southern outskirts of Lysychansk," the report said.

At the same time, the Russians, with the support of artillery, began assault operations in the direction of the village of Vovchoiarivka, located southwest of Lysychansk. Now there are battles.

The General Staff also reported that during the day, Russian troops carried out assault operations in the industrial zone of Sievierodonetsk.

In addition, the invaders continue to fire from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems on Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk, Loskutivka and Spirne.

We will remind, on Thursday, June 23, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the units of the invaders tried to carry out an offensive in the direction of the southern outskirts of Lysychansk, but failed and were forced to withdraw.

And today, June 24, the chairman of the Sievierodonetsk district state administration, Roman Vlasenko, said in a media commentary that Russian troops are attacking in all directions in the area of ​ ​ Lysychansk and Severodonetsk.