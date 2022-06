Ukrainian partisans interfere with strengthening control over the occupied territories of Russia.

This is reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to military analysts, the massive activity of partisans in the occupied territories prevents the Russian authorities to publicly support the "accession" of these territories to Russia.

The report notes that the Russian occupation authorities in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, force people to participate in collective farms and force those who work in this scheme to obtain Russian citizenship. It is reported that the activity of Ukrainian partisans is likely having administrative consequences on Russian efforts to institute Russian citizenship processes en masse within occupied territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that decisive battles continue in the area of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region.

At the same time, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for June 19 increased by 200 to 33,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 9 tanks, 3 multiple launch rocket systems and 3 operational-tactical drones.