At the Economic Forum in Russian St. Petersburg, a scheme of the administrative-territorial division of Ukraine, "liberated during a special military operation" of the Russian Federation, was demonstrated. Russian propagandist journalist Aleksandr Kots announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, June 14.

The propagandist wrote that the map shows the division of the entire territory of Ukraine into districts, where the first one is called the "Western Territorial District" of eight regions centered in Khmelnytskyi. As conceived by the invaders, it includes Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions.

The second district is called the "Central Territorial District," which consists on a map from Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions with a center in Kyiv. Kots wrote that this "plan" to divide Ukraine is designed for 3-5 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 14, Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, turned to partner countries and urged to imagine what the world would be like if Russia won.

On June 14, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Taras Vysotskyi announced that Russia had seized a quarter of the arable land in the south and east of the country.

Also on June 14, the Center for Countering Disinformation under the Security and Defense Council reported that Russian occupation forces were shelling Donetsk and other cities of the Donbas in order to attract additional military assistance to Russia and increase the motivation of the military.