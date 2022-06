The Russian military continues assault operations in the Kharkiv direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the grouping of enemy troops is focusing its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops to the state border of Ukraine, continues to conduct assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation and constrain the actions of the Defense Forces," the General Staff said.

The enemy launched an airstrike in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Yavirske and fired artillery at infrastructure elements in the areas of settlements - Kharkiv, Ruska Lozova, Staryi Saltiv, Pobeda, Chepol and Mylova.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy's assault in the direction of Dovhalivka - Zalyman, the invaders retreated.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped and pushed back the invaders in the Sloviansk direction.

The units of the Russian occupation forces and pro-Russian militants do not abandon their attempts to encircle the grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. To do this, they are trying to block the city from two directions.