The activation of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction is a diversionary maneuver for pulling Ukrainian troops away from the Luhansk direction. Military expert Oleh Zhdanov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Unfortunately, indeed, now (Russian) artillery can reach the outskirts of the city (Kharkiv). But further advancement, I think, is hardly to be expected, because the Russian Federation has no more reserves. The Kharkiv direction is, in my opinion, diversionary maneuver. They want to force us to withdraw part of the forces of our army to the Kharkiv direction from the eastern, Luhansk direction," he said.

Zhdanov noted that the offensive of the Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction was stopped by the Ukrainian army and today there are positional battles, the Ukrainian troops hold all the defensive lines.

Speaking about the Kherson direction, Zhdanov noted that the Ukrainian army is conducting counter-offensive operations there in some areas near Kherson, this is preparation for a further counter-offensive, but found it difficult to say when such a counter-offensive and the liberation of Kherson could occur.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, according to him, due to the successes of the Ukrainian troops, the Russian army is forced to return its troops, previously deployed to the Luhansk direction.

“Now we are chasing them. If last week we said that they had withdrawn part of their forces from the Zaporizhzhia direction, and we saw that the same T-62M tanks appeared in the area of ​​Popasna and Sievierodonetsk, now they are forced to return there (to the Zaporizhzhia direction) part of the troops in order to hold positions and prevent further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine towards Melitopol. Now they are forced to regroup," the expert said.

According to Zhdanov, today the war is increasingly turning into a positional one, when the Ukrainian army cannot yet attack, since it has not yet received the required amount of weapons, and the Russian army can no longer attack.

According to him, today Russia does not have ready-made operational reserves in the form of battalion tactical groups that can be transferred to the territory of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops are trying to prevent the regrouping of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 5 directions: Lyman, Avdiivka, Kurakhivske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia.

The occupiers deployed a division of the S-300 air defense system near the border with Ukraine. In addition, over the past day, the enemy has increased the activity of military aviation.

The occupiers fired artillery at Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.