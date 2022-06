Missile Strikes On Kremenchuk, They Report Hitting At Shopping Center With People

The Russian occupation troops launched missile attacks on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, as a result of which there are victims. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the head of the regional military administration Dmytro Lunin on Monday, June 27.

“In Kremenchug, a civilian object was hit. Unfortunately, there are victims. More details over time,” Lunin wrote.

On social networks, they report hitting into a shopping center with a large number of people. A large number of ambulances and operational services are at the scene. After the hit, a huge fire broke out in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 18, Russian troops attacked the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

In addition, on May 12, Russian troops fired missiles into Poltava region.

Earlier it was reported that on April 25, 1 person was killed and 7 were injured as a result of missile attacks on the Kremenchuk combined heat and power plant and the Kremenchuk oil refinery.