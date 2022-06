Invaders advance in direction of Mazanivka on border of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – AFU

Troops of the Russian Federation are advancing in the direction of the settlement of Mazanivka, which is located on the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on its Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy concentrated his efforts in the direction of the settlement of Dolyna.

Shelling from cannon and rocket artillery was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Adamivka, Khrestyshche, Hrushuvakha, Svitlychne, and Kurulka.

Also, the invaders conducted an airstrike near Dovhenke, Kharkiv region.

"In order to improve the tactical situation, the enemy is attacking in the direction of the settlement of Mazanivka, the battle continues," the General Staff reports.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy, with the support of artillery, is trying to block Lysychansk from the south, is shelling civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Lysychansk, Vovchoyarivka, Loskutivka, and Verkhniokamiyanka.

Enemy assault aircraft launched an airstrike in the area of ​​Lysychansk.

Fighting continues in the Vovchoyarivka area.

Near Verkhniokamiyanka, the Defense Forces inflicted significant losses on the enemy and forced them to withdraw.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct active combats, fired artillery at the districts of Raihorodok and Mayaky.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military stormed the village of Dementiyivka, 30 km from Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine suppressed the assault by the Russian military on the village of Udy.