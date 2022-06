In addition to the 18 killed, 21 people went missing as a result of a missile attack on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava region on June 27. Minister of the Interior Denys Monastyrskyi said this at a briefing in Kremenchuk, which was broadcast on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we understand that we have 18 bodies of the killed, 21 persons are missing, some of them may be among these 18 bodies that have already been found, because the bodies have not yet been recognized. Most of the bodies are not recognized, since they are very burned badly," he said.

59 wounded went to the hospital on Monday, including 1 child, 25 of them were hospitalized, 1 person died in the hospital.

About 1,000 rescuers from the State Emergency Service, representatives of the Armed Forces, local administration, and public utilities of Kremenchuk were involved in the rescue. According to the minister, one of the rescuers, who was poisoned by carbon monoxide while clearing the rubble, also got into the hospital.

To date, 60% of the rubble of the shopping center has been dismantled, so the numbers regarding the victims are not yet final. Monastyrskyi noted that rescuers would strive to dismantle the rubble completely until Wednesday morning, June 29, then the number of the killed would be finally known.

He said that a special forensic laboratory, transferred to Ukraine by international partners to investigate war crimes, had left for Kremenchuk to investigate war crimes, which would allow collecting DNA samples from relatives and starting to identify the bodies of the killed.

Identification itself takes several days, the speed also depends on how quickly relatives hand over their samples.

Monastyrskyi said that the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting criminal proceedings to investigate the crime, under an article that provides for life imprisonment. Analysts of the SSU and the National Police have established which regiment of Russian aviation committed this crime, and there are already the first names of the pilots who took off on the Tu-22, from which the shopping center was shelled.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 27, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kremenchuk.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a message saying that the Russians hit a shopping mall with about 1,000 civilians.

The mayor of Kremenchuk, Vitalii Maletskyi, said that the Amstor shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk, where dozens of people were killed by a Russian missile, was not closed during air raids.

The number of victims of a missile attack on a shopping and entertainment center in Kremenchuk has risen to 18.

In addition, as a result of rocket mi\ssile attacks on Kremenchuk, in addition to the destroyed Amstor shopping and entertainment center, the buildings of the enterprise were damaged.