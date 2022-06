On the night of Sunday, June 26, the Russian invaders again fired at the residential areas of Kharkiv, in particular the Nemyshlianskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts. As a result, there were several fires in the city, and two people were injured. This was announced in the morning by the chairman of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov.

In particular, at about 11:00 p.m., a Russian missile hit a two-story building in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, two Kharkiv residents with explosive injuries were hospitalized in medical institutions.

"After midnight, in the Nemyshlianskyi district, the invaders fired at a medical institution. The roof, the technical floor, the surgery room on the 7th floor and the ceiling of the 6th floor in the X-ray room were damaged. There were no casualties," Synehubov added.

He stressed that the strikes were carried out exclusively on civilian infrastructure, which indicates another terror against the civilian population.

In the region, the invaders fired at Kharkiv, Izium, Bohodukhivskyi, Chuhuivskyi districts. As a result, residential buildings were damaged, outbuildings, garages and cars were on fire.

In just a day in Kharkiv region, as a result of Russian aggression, 7 people were injured and hospitalized in medical institutions, and a 79-year-old was killed died in the Bohodukhivskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 23, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said that the Russian occupiers had intensified shelling of Kharkiv, but there was no need for evacuation for everyone.

Also in Kharkiv, due to the shelling of the city, the traffic schedule has changed.

At the same time, the Russian military has stepped up shelling of Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.