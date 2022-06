Air Defense Shot Down Missile In Kyiv, Its Elements Fell In One Of Villages

Air defense of Kyiv region in the morning shot down a missile that flew to Kyiv. This was reported in the Telegram of the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba.

Its remains fell in the vicinity of one of the villages of the region. No damage or casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, there were 4 explosions in Kyiv, there are missiles hitting of residential buildings. Residents are being evacuated.

Earlier we wrote that Russian ships in the Black Sea fired 6 cruise missiles at Lviv region. 2 of them were shot down by air defense forces, and 4 hit a military facility on the territory of the Yavorivskyi training ground.

We also reported that the Russians launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv. The press center of the Operational Command South of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the missiles hit the port infrastructure, residential areas and recreation areas of the city residents.

Besides, from the territory of Belarus, the Russians fired 20 missiles at the Desna village of Chernihiv region.

The Russians fired another 30 missiles at Zhytomyr. They hit military installations around the city. At the same time, 10 missiles were shot down on approach.