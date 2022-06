Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed at least 150 military of the Russian Federation. In total, about 34,850 invaders have been liquidated since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on June 26.

It is noted that the greatest losses of the Russian troops suffered in the Bakhmut and Kurakhove directions.

On June 26, the total combat losses of the invaders were approximately:

personnel - about 34,850 (+150) people liquidated,

tanks – 1,532 (+21),

armored combat vehicles – 3,659 (+14),

artillery systems - 764 (+0),

MLRS - 243 (+2),

air defense systems - 99 (+0),

aircraft - 217 (+0),

helicopters - 184 (+0),

UAV operational-tactical level - 630 (+4),

cruise missiles - 139 (+2),

ships / boats - 14 (+0),

automotive equipment and tankers – 2,564 (+4),

special equipment - 60 (+0).

Recall that this morning the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military had stopped the offensive of the Russian infantry in the direction of the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Pokrovske.

Earlier, the Ukrainian command reported that the Russians were forced to transfer new equipment and weapons to the Bakhmut direction due to the heavy losses that the occupying units suffered there.