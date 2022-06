Russians Fire At Kharkiv And Region In Morning. At Least 3 People Wounded

On Wednesday morning, June 22, the Russian invaders again fired at Kharkiv and the region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this on Telegram.

So, Synehubov said that as a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, preliminarily, three people were wounded.

"In the morning, shelling of the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv continues. Preliminarily, 3 wounded. The information is being specified," he said.

Synehubov noted that on the collision line, the enemy is firing from barrel and rocket artillery.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the kafirs are conducting aerial reconnaissance. In the Izium area, the enemy continues assault operations in the direction of the city of Sloviansk. Our military is holding the defense. Russian occupiers suffer heavy losses," Synehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling, one person was killed, six more were wounded.

On Wednesday morning, June 22, the head of Dnepropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko reported on another shelling of the region by Russian troops.

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv on June 21, 15 people were killed.