In different districts of Kharkiv region today, 15 people were killed due to shelling of the Russian military. Another 15 were wounded.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov announced this.

It is reported that in the village of Udy, Zolochiv community, three people were killed due to shelling.

In the village of Bezruky, Derhachiv community of the region, an 8-year-old girl was killed, and her mother was wounded.

In addition, the invaders fired at the Chuhuiv community tonight. 6 people were killed there. Another 4 were wounded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 5 people were killed in Kharkiv itself today, 11 more were wounded.

The Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv region began to mine the territory of the Chuhuiv district with anti-tank mines. Mining is carried out remotely.

Now the Russian military has intensified shelling of Kharkiv region to reduce the offensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

However, Russian helicopters failed to prevent the further advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region.

It is reported about the crossing that the invaders are trying to make across the Oskil River. It can accelerate the enemy's offensive against Kharkiv.