Housing In Kyiv Region Is Being Prepared For 2,500 Families Left Without Home Due To War

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba said that the regional council is preparing housing for 2,500 families who were left without a home due to the war.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, at the session of the Kyiv Regional Council, two programs were adopted that will help people who have been left without homes as a result of the war get housing faster," he said.

The head of the regional military administration noted that the programs adopted will allow the construction of 560 houses and the purchase of 2,000 apartments to begin in the near future.

"2,500 families will receive housing. This is just the beginning of our renewal, our recovery. Thanks to the members of the council for their cooperation and consolidated decision. Everything will be Ukraine!" Kuleba said in a video message.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Kuleba said that Kyiv region is ready to give a proper rebuff to the enemy in the event of a second attack, the defense lines are reliable.

Residents of Kyiv region, who lost their homes as a result of hostilities, can get new apartments.