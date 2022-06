Kremlin Says That Kyiv "Must Accept" All Demands Of Moscow For Peace Agreement

A peaceful settlement of the "Ukrainian crisis" is possible only after Kyiv accepts all the requirements of the Russian Federation, said press secretary of Russian President Dmitry Peskov. This was reported by the Interfax agency on Thursday, June 23.

Peskov, during a conversation with reporters, indicated that a peaceful settlement and the resumption of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations are possible, but only under certain conditions put forward by Moscow.

“As for the peace plan, yes, it is possible after Ukraine fulfills all the requirements of the Russian side. At the same time, when asked to clarify what these requirements were, the Kremlin spokesman said: “Ukraine knows everything very well,” the publication quotes Peskov.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 14, Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov said that the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process had been put on hold since the Russian proposals were handed over to Ukraine, to which Kyiv did not respond.

On June 3, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, said that Ukraine's refusal to recognize the new realities resulting from the Russian invasion of its territory and its unwillingness to resume negotiations with Russia threaten its national sovereignty.

On May 22, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, announced the readiness of the Russian Federation to continue negotiations, but noted that they were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.