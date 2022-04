President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established the priority for providing housing: first, temporary housing for immigrants, then the restoration of destroyed housing and the provision of housing for defenders.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy noted that last year he set a task for the government to provide housing for all veterans who stood in line.

"Now we are actually expanding last year's task to the scale of the entire state and detailing it so that it is a real modernization of Ukrainian cities and communities. And we also connect this with the program of energy modernization of housing. As a result, there will be several stages," he said.

At the first stage, all immigrants whose house was destroyed by the war should be provided with temporary housing until their housing is restored or until people receive compensation with housing or money.

At the second stage, housing destroyed by Russian troops will be restored.

"And at the third stage, we provide housing for everyone who defended or now defends the state, who worked or works in the interests of society, and does not have their own housing," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that there is a colossal amount of work and the task is not only to physically restore the infrastructure destroyed by the Russian troops, but also to make high-quality urban planning, where it was not there, to take into account real traffic flows, guarantee energy conservation, environmental friendliness of materials, inclusivity.

Zelenskyy said that in order to implement this project, the authorities are already attracting leading architects, the entire potential of the state and international support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy advocates an integrated approach to the restoration of housing, taking into account the needs of civilians and the military.

The President on Saturday, April 16, held a meeting on the restoration of housing infrastructure, which was destroyed or damaged as a result of the war with Russia.