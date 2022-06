Kyiv region is preparing for a potential threat from Belarus and is strengthening the northern borders of Kyiv region.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksii Kuleba announced this in the commentary to RBC-Ukraine.

"We are actively strengthening our northern border. On our part, there is constant work with the military to strengthen the defense of Kyiv region. Several times I went to check the northern part of our region. Lines, positions are being prepared there, engineering work is being carried out, we are building defensive structures," he said.

According to him, preparations are going on around the clock. In the north of the region, the Ukrainian military is constantly on duty, training is being carried out. The defense of the region has become qualitatively better than before the invasion.

"I can say that now the defense of the region is definitely at a completely different level. Regardless of whether there are reports of a possible attack in the north in the information space or not, our task is to be prepared at any time for the fact that we have a potential threat there," the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 22, the Armed Forces of Belarus placed wooden dummies of tanks in the areas bordering Ukraine to show the presence of their troops.

Also on June 22, a new batch of Russian missile launchers for the S-300 air defense systems was transferred to Belarus at night.

At the same time, on June 22, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the start of mobilization exercises in the Gomel region bordering Ukraine.

However, according to the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov, there is no threat of invasion from Belarus today.