Recently, enemy saboteurs were detained in Kyiv, Russian agents are still operating on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov.

"2 citizens of Ukraine were detained in Kyiv, who were found to have a photo of the railway infrastructure of the capital," he said.

Also in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital, a woman was detained who was photographing checkpoints. In the Dniprovskyi district, a man was exposed who is likely collaborating with the militants of the so-called "DPR" and "LPR".

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian saboteurs were on the territory of Ukraine a few months before the invasion, but they behaved in a specific way, so they were detained. Most of all they impersonateв themselves with Russian SIM-cards, which they used.