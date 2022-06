On Thursday afternoon, Russian troops fired at Mykolaiv with 3 cruise missiles, 1 civilian was injured.

The operational command South has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Mykolaiv was attacked by 3 ground-based cruise missiles from the occupied territory of Kherson region.

"The hit occurred in the industrial and social infrastructure of the city, 1 civilian was injured, the details are being specified," the statement says.

Besides, it is reported that the invaders fired 2 cruise missiles at Odesa region, but they were shot down by air defense forces.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 22, the Russian military fired 7 missiles at Mykolaiv.

In Mykolaiv region, as a result of shelling on June 21, 1 person was killed, 6 more were injured.

On the morning of June 21 in Mykolaiv, an industrial facility was hit by missile strikes and the buildings of enterprises were damaged.

On June 18, Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region and held a meeting with the leadership of the region.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit with helicopters on the accumulation of invaders in Mykolaiv region.