Operation Against Invaders On Zmiinyi Island Will Continue Until It Is Completely Liberated

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue the operation against the Russian military on the Zmiinyi Island until the island is completely liberated from the invaders.

This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense with reference to the words of the head of the authority Kyrylo Budanov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The head of intelligence said that the Russian occupiers had deployed air defense systems, units armed with rocket launchers, as well as special forces units and a boat group on the island.

"The operation continues. Fire damage is inflicted on these objects. The operation will continue until the complete liberation of the Zmiinyi Island," Budanov stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the Russian tugboat Vasily Bekh with the Tor anti-aircraft missile system on board.