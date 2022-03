Most of the detained saboteurs are citizens of Ukraine.

Minister of Interior Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi announced this on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The majority are citizens of Ukraine who for some time received residence permits and citizenship, coming from other countries or leaving the previously occupied territories. Or even those who were here and for some time somehow crossed the border with the Russian Federation, there was recruited and then performed certain tasks," Monastyrskyi said.

The minister advised Ukrainians to pay attention to the atypical behavior of people on the streets.

Monastyrskyi also stressed that it is necessary to watch out for strangers who have weapons, but are not fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or territorial defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Monastyrskyi previously said that Russian saboteurs are now everywhere, in every region.