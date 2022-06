Journalists of German Bild come under fire in Lysychansk – NUJU

A team of reporters from the popular German publication Bild (Paul Ronzheimer, photographers Georgos Mutafis and Vadym Moisenko) came under fire from Russian invaders on the outskirts of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) reports this with reference to the German media’s Telegram channel.

According to the NUJU, all three media workers remained unharmed. The explosion after the bombing blew out the window of the car.

“The Russian army does not distinguish between military and civilian targets, but simply bombs everything,” journalist Paul Ronzheimer said in a message to Bild.