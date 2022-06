The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a company-tactical group and one of the strongholds of the enemy. Besides, anti-aircraft gunners shot down an enemy drone.

That follows from a statement by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

It is noted that the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine patrol the airspace and cover the actions of strike aircraft, which inflicts missile and bomb strikes on the positions of the invaders in several directions.

So, as a result of air raids on June 19, the equipment and manpower of the company-tactical group of the invaders, as well as one of the enemy strongholds, were destroyed.

In addition, on Sunday, a unit of anti-aircraft missile forces destroyed an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the eve of the Ukrainian military approached the borders of Kherson and advanced the front line 10 km to the south in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the assault of the Russian military on the outskirts of the village of Berestove, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region, at the same time, the invaders are building up the air defense system in the occupied territory of Kherson region.