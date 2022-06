Russian Troops Trying To Storm Settlements In Kryvyi Rih Direction – General Staff

Russian troops are trying to storm separate sections in the Kryvyi Rih direction.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy used mortars, cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems against civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kavkaz, Lepetikha, Dmytrivka, Osokorivka, and Stepova Dolyna.

However, the enemy was rebuffed and retreated to the previously occupied positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU repulsed the assault by the Russian military on 8 settlements in Donbas.

The armed forces again repulsed the assault by the Russian military on Dovhenke, Kharkiv region. Also, the AFU repelled the assault by the Russian military on Tavriiske, Kherson region.

The Russians are preparing an offensive in the Slobozhanskyi direction, concentrating equipment.

Near Kryvyi Rih, the AFU carried out a special operation, during which they destroyed a lot of manpower and equipment of the occupier, including a Su-35 aircraft and the Grad MLRS.