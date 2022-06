Ukraine Will Not Use German Weapons To Attack Russia - German Defense Ministry

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has said that the Ukrainian authorities assured her that they would not use the weapons received from Germany to attack the territory of Russia, but only for own protection.

Lambrecht made the corresponding statement during a speech in parliament (Bundestag), according to the German edition of Focus.

One of the members of the Bundestag asked the head of the defense department whether Ukraine was going to attack the territory of the Russian Federation.

"We didn't need to demand it from the Ukrainians, they themselves clearly stated it. We have confidence that Ukraine will use weapons only for defense," she replied.

Lambrecht added that the main principle in providing weapons to Ukraine was that the country would not accumulate them for any offensive operations, but only for defense.

Recall, on Tuesday, June 21, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the first German howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 arrived in the country.

And later, a list of weapons, which the country intends to transfer to Ukraine, appeared on the German government's website.