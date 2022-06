The Ukrainian military next week in Germany will begin to study operating the MARS MLRS. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has stated this, according to the German edition of Focus.

Lambrecht added that Germany will provide Ukraine with three such systems, the same amount will be given by the United Kingdom, and four by the United States.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, June 21, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that the first German howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 arrived in Ukraine.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen earlier assured that heavy weapons from Germany, in particular Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, will soon arrive in Ukraine, in addition, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) along with American MLRS and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems will arrive within 3-6 weeks.