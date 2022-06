Bundestag Says They Support Development Of Nuclear Energy And Energy Independence From Russia - Media

Bundestag Member from the Alternative for Germany political party Matthias Moosdorf has said he supports the development of nuclear energy in Europe and energy independence from Russia.

The German politician made the corresponding statement in a commentary to Guildhall.

"Thoughts about replacing existing systems (energy sources - ed.) with economically unjustified, expensive and dirty alternatives will not improve our situation in any way," the politician said.

"I support the development of nuclear energy in European countries in the same way as the issue of energy independence from Russia. This is a question of a clean future," summed up the Bundestag Member.

Earlier, Members of the European Parliament from Lithuania and Estonia spoke on the issue of refusing dependence on Russian energy resources.

Member of the European Parliament Petras Austrevicius, commenting on the need to abandon the dependence of the European Union on Russian energy resources, said that the EU should develop a plan for such a phase-out, coordinating it with national governments, business representatives and investors, as well as provide its technological part.

Former commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, Member of the European Parliament, Lieutenant General Riho Terras, said that in order to ensure European security, it is necessary to abandon the purchase of Russian energy resources not only until the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine, but forever in order to deprive the Russian Federation of instruments of influence on politics in Europe.