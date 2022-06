Invaders Trying To Prevent Regrouping Of AFU In 5 Directions - General Staff

The Russian invaders are trying to prevent the regrouping of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 5 directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Lyman, Avdiivka, Kurakhivske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is trying to prevent the regrouping of units of our troops," the authority said.

The enemy carried out shelling from artillery of various calibers in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychy, Zhelanne, Tonenke, Severne, Orlovka, Semenivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Netailove, Vodiane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pesky, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Velyka Novoselka, Vremevka, Olhovske, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Temyrovka, Poltavka, Malynivka, Krasne, Zaliznychne, Huliaipolske, Novodanylivka, Orekhiv and Kamianske.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched an air strike with two Su-25 aircraft near the settlement of Pryshyb and a missile strike near the settlement of Mayaky.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the occupiers deployed a division of the S-300 air defense system near the border with Ukraine. In addition, over the past day, the enemy has increased the activity of military aviation.

The occupiers fired artillery at the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region.