Russia has increased up to 5 carriers of cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the main efforts of the enemy ship group are concentrated on blocking civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

"5 carriers of sea-based cruise missiles are being held in readiness for launching missile strikes on targets on the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched air strikes with Su-25 aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Shevchenko and Vuhledar.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding occupied lines and preventing the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not conduct active operations, committed a fiery defeat from cannon and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Krasnyi Yar, Murakhivka, Kalynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Aprelske, Poliana, Krasna Dolyna, Shyroke, Blahodatne, Zaria and Luparevo.

Ukrainian defenders inflict damage on the Russian occupiers in all directions where active hostilities continue.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are trying to prevent the regrouping of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 5 directions.

In the Black Sea, the Russian Federation keeps ships with 20 cruise missiles.