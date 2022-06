Lend-Lease On The Way. Ukraine Will Receive Lots Of Weapons In Week Or Two - Military Expert Zhdanov

Military expert Oleh Zhdanov has predicted when the very weapons that could change the rules of the game at the front and knock out Russian invaders from Ukraine will come from the West.

He told about this in an interview with Volodymyr Poluiev on the Ukraine 24 YouTube channel.

Oleh Zhdanov noted that if we talk about Lend-Lease, then it is already on the way - another week or two and Ukraine will begin to receive the very necessary batches of weapons.

"According to some reports, the first ships are already unmoored in the ports of Poland and other European countries. So, a week or two - and it will already be delivered to Ukraine," he said.

At the same time, if we talk about grant assistance, which is going on within the framework of the conference in Ramstein or the "anti-Putin coalition," then in principle it comes.

"There's just a small amount there so it's important for us but we'd always like to have a lot more there. The grant assistance that is being received today goes, in principle, "from wheels to battle." We already see howitzers at the front, and the French Caesars went to the battle at the front," Zhdanov said.

According to him, as soon as Lend-Lease assistance comes to Ukraine, then it will be possible to talk about the beginning of the formation of a new group of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 9, Biden signed a law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine.