As of the morning of the 114th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military repulsed the invaders' assaults in several directions at once. The enemy suffered significant losses. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that in the Volyn and Polissia directions, the main efforts of the unit of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus are concentrated on conducting reconnaissance, engineering equipment of positions and protecting the state border. The threat of missile and air strikes remains.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy continues to conduct demonstrative actions. The aggressor fired artillery at a unit of the defense forces in the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on maintaining occupied lines, preventing the defense forces from reaching the state border and to the rear of the group of troops operating in the Sloviansk direction. The enemy tried to conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Kochubievka. Our soldiers responded with well-aimed fire, and the enemy retreated.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on continuing the offensive against Sloviansk. They are conducting combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Krasnopillia, the battle continues. The enemy tried to take Bohorodychne settlement under full control. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the assault.

In an attempt to create conditions for the development of an offensive against the city of Sloviansk, the enemy uses artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dubrovne and Vernopillia.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Lyman direction.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the invaders continue to fire from cannon and rocket artillery on units of our troops. An air strike was carried out on the settlement of Ustynivka. Fighting continues for full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk. The enemy moves to the direction of additional units of rocket artillery.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defenders of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Zolote settlement. The enemy has withdrawn. The invaders tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Vasylivka and Berestovo. Our soldiers inflicted a fire defeat and forced the enemy to flee.

On the Avdiivka, Kurakhovske, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, active offensive operations of the enemy were not recorded. The enemy launched air strikes near New York, Avdiivka and Pobeda.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy used cannon artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Kulbakyne, Mykolaivka, Stepna Dolyna, Muraviovka, Novopavlivske, Shevchenkovo, Zaria, Partyzanske, Kvitneve, Novohryhorivka, Kyseliovka, Kniazhe. Ukrainian aviation delivered strikes against enemy concentrations in the Kherson, Kakhovskyi and Berislavskyi districts of Kherson.

The aggressor continues to block civilian navigation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. In its water area there are 2 carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in personnel, weapons and equipment. During the day in Donetsk region, the soldiers of the territorial defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Mi-35M helicopter. There are also successes in Zaporizhzhia. In Kherson region, the enemy has significant losses in manpower.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy instructed to check the readiness for a possible invasion of Belarus.

On June 16, the General Staff reported that the Russian military could not tie down the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.