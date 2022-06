Russian occupiers conduct combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​Krasnopillia in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on continuing the offensive against Sloviansk.

"They are conducting combat reconnaissance in the area of ​​the settlement of Krasnopillia, the battle continues," the General Staff said.

The enemy tried to take Bohorodychne settlement under full control.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled the assault.

In an attempt to create conditions for the development of an offensive against Sloviansk, the enemy uses artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dubrovnyi and Vernopillia.

As of the morning of the 114th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repulsed the invaders' assaults in several directions at once. The enemy suffered significant losses.

The invaders suffered significant losses in manpower in Kherson region.

