Over the past day, June 16, the Russian invaders suffered significant losses in several directions. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, it is reported that the enemy continues to suffer losses in personnel, weapons and equipment.

"During the day in Donetsk region, the territorial defense soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Mi-35M helicopter. There are successes in Zaporizhzhia. In Kherson region, the enemy has significant losses in manpower," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 114th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repulsed the assaults of the invaders in several directions at once. In an attempt to create conditions for the development of an offensive against the city of Sloviansk, the enemy uses artillery in the areas of Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dubrovne and Vernopillia.

On June 16, the General Staff reported that the Russian military could not tie down the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.

Meanwhile, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi declares that Sievierodonetsk is a key point in the system of the defense operation of Luhansk region.