The Russian invaders are trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk in Luhansk region, but to no avail. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, as of the morning of the 107th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the General Staff reported on the unsuccessful attempts of the invaders to establish full control over the city. Fights continue.

"In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the enemy is unsuccessfully trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk, hostilities continue," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, units of the Russian occupation troops in Luhansk region do not stop trying to storm the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, which is also called the "road of life". It is currently under Ukrainian control.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the base of "Wagnerites" in Luhansk region.

Meanwhile, in the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is conducting combat operations with up to 30 battalion tactical groups. It exerts systematic fire influence in order to constrain the actions of the troops of the Defense Forces and prevent their further advance and reaching the line of the state border.