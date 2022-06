AFU repel assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in Donbas, enemy advancing on Krasnopillia

The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in Donbas, the enemy is advancing on Krasnopillia.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Sloviyansk direction, the enemy is concentrating his main efforts on continuing the offensive against Sloviyansk.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Shevelovka, Virnopillia, Hrushuvakha, and Nova Pavlivka.

The enemy inflicted an airstrike near Husarivka.

"Our soldiers successfully repulsed the assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne and Dolyna. The enemy is advancing in the direction of Krasnopillia, the fighting continues," the General Staff said.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy cynically fired artillery at the settlements of Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Niu York, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, and Kamiyanski Dachi.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders did not conduct active operations, they carried out artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure near Sydorove, Mayaky, and Zakotne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russian helicopters could not prevent the further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The invaders are trying to take Bohorodychne under full control in order to develop an offensive against Sloviyansk.