The servicemen of the Russian occupation army have stepped up the transportation of their family members to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. They settle them in apartments and houses that the Ukrainians abandoned, saving their lives.

This was announced at today's briefing by Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

According to her, the occupiers have recently begun to more actively transport their relatives to the temporarily occupied territories. It is mainly about Kherson and other settlements of the region.

"Newly arrived so-called Russian migrants are arbitrarily settling in abandoned houses and apartments of Ukrainian citizens who left to save their lives since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion," Maliar said.

She also added that in the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are intensifying the forced passportization of the local population.

Maliar is convinced that this is done in order to increase the number of the population, which will be obliged to support the plans of the aggressor country in the occupied territories.

Recall that last week the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, Yurii Sobolevskyi, said that Ukrainians in temporarily occupied Kherson refused to receive Russian passports.

We also reported that family members and relatives of the Russian military who are being transported to the temporarily occupied territories do not hide their delight at the standard of living in Ukraine.