The Ukrainian military advanced even further towards Kherson.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced another 5 kilometers from Tavriiske. We are approaching Tomyna Balka, and this is 20 kilometers to Kherson, where the orcs are located. Now the fighting is going on between Tavriiske and Tomyna Balka," he said.

Hlan stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have tactical victories, which must necessarily develop into a counteroffensive.

"No matter how hard the orcs try to recapture and regain their lost positions, they fail, and they roll back even more. That is, we gradually have an advantage," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ukrainian military is conducting a counteroffensive in Kherson region in the direction of 3 villages. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Tavriiske from the invaders.

Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to move the front line 5-7 km from Zaporizhzhia.

Also in Kherson and some cities of the region, information appears that the military invaders are transporting their families there, trying to convince the locals that they are here forever.